Zimbabwe: First Lady Declares War on Malaria

Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, has said measures are being taken to prevent conditions that promote the spread of malaria ahead of the onset of the rainy season.

The First Lady also said there was no going back on cancer screening awareness campaigns.

Amai Mnangagwa said this during her visit to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare where she toured various stands yesterday.

While touring the Health and Child Care stand, the First Lady said: "We are now approaching the rainy season and malaria is the most common disease during that period. Since there is a problem of water-logging during the rainy season, mosquitoes get a conducive environment to breed.

"However, from what I saw here, I can say the ministry is preparing itself to deal with the disease. I also saw some herbs on display that are said to manage various conditions. Some people opt for herbs while some choose pharmaceutical drugs. However, the doctors here said people should not mix the two.

"On cancer screening, we are not going back and we will not tire, the programme is still ongoing."

The First Lady, who has a passion for health, initiated a nutrition garden with various types of vegetables at the ministry's stand.

Chinese medical specialists, who came into the country recently to offer medical support in the public health sector under a bilateral arrangement with the Government, were also exhibiting at the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand.

Members of the group specialise in traditional medicine, orthopaedics, radiology, anaesthetics, paediatrics, gynaecology, obstetrics and physiology.

Their traditional medicine was also on display.

The First Lady hailed them for offering medical support.

Among the stands the First Lady toured was that of Satewave Technologies, a Chinese company.

"They have a wide range of solar products that include geysers and roof tiles which can ease the electricity challenges," she said. "I pray that the company continues to venture into new and more solar products. It has come with good technology which helps solve some of the problems we are facing.

"The Chinese are our all-weather friends and they are always there to help us.

"They do not come as tourists only, but they also bring useful things into the country, the things that help us as a nation, things that alleviate some of the challenges we face."

Amai Mnangagwa also toured sugar producer Tongaat Huletts stand, where she accepted a donation of half a tonne of sugar to Angel of Hope Foundation, a brainchild of the First Lady.

She also visited the Agricultural Produce Hall were products from communal and smallholder farmers were on display, in addition to Tregers, Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) and CIMAS Medical Aid Society stands.