Ghana: Celestina Baffowaa Obeng is Miss Tourism Ghana

A 23-year-old nurse, who graduated recently from the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleague, Celestina Baffowaa Obeng, was on Friday adjudged Miss Tourism Ghana, at the10th anniversary of the pageant held at the National Theatre.

Celestine, who represented the Northern Region, beat competition from nine other contestants who also proved their mettle on the big stage for the coveted crown.

For her prize, she would represent Ghana at an International pageant, have her wardrobe stocked by GTP for a year. She will also have full board weekend stay for two night at the Royal Senchi Hotel & Resort, in addition to some financial reward and to other souvenirs from sponsors.

Interestingly, Rejoice Stacy, who represented the Western Region, and Emmanuella Apuri Awedana, representative of the Greater Accra Region, ensured a close contest by emerging 1st and 2nd runner-ups respectively.

Rejoice and Emmanuella, for their prizes, would also represent Ghana at an international pageant, be part of Citi FM Heritage Caravan, have their wardrobe stocked and receive financial rewards, and some other packages and souvenirs from sponsors.

Speaking to The Spectator after being crowned Miss Tourism Ghana, Celestine, told the paper, the feeling was amazing, "I felt, it was the doing of God, all things are beautiful in his time."

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for creating such a platform to sell the country's tourism potential to the rest of the world.

Celestine added that she would do everything in her capacity to champion the tourism agenda of the country on every other platform she graces.

The brain behind the success of Miss Tourism Ghana, Mrs Delphine Brew Hammond, on her part, said the young girls who contested were amazing and hardworking, adding that they all deserved to win the ultimate.

She added that it is her expectation that the winners would promote the brand, adding that there would be more grooming for the queens.