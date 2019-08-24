Kenya: Ruto - Kenyatta is Right on 'Dynasty' Talk

Deputy President William Ruto Friday said he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta's views on dynasties.

During a fundraiser at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, Vihiga County, Mr Ruto said the President's message was clear and that should end the hustler and dynasties talk.

"Leadership does not come through tribe, religion, wealth or one's origin," he said.

"Leadership comes through vision and that is the direction people want. Those seeking leadership should know it comes from God."

Mr Ruto's camp in the ruling Jubilee party has been fronting itself as "hustlers" against dynasties.

His allies say President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga represent dynasties as they are the sons of Jomo Kenyatta and Kenya's first vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga respectively.

So is Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, son of the country's second President Daniel Moi.

Mr Kenyatta said talk about dynasties and hustlers would not propel anyone to the country's presidency.

The hustlers and dynasties talk gained momentum after the March 9, 2018 handshake between the President and Mr Odinga.

Mr Ruto's allies said the dynasties were out to scuttle his 2022 presidential ambitions.

At the fundraiser, he said the handshake was intended to cement peace in the country "that had earlier been realised when more than 10 parties merged to form Jubilee ahead of the 2017 elections".

He defended his visits across the country, saying he is not a tourist.

"My visits are intended to spread development to all regions," he said.

In Vihiga, Mr Ruto has been to Emuhaya, Hamisi and Luanda, launching the construction of roads, learning institutions as well as the Last Mile electricity project.

"Elections ended in 2017. President Kenyatta and I will work for all Kenyans. We will unite leaders regardless of party affiliation," he said.

The Deputy President gave Sh2 million and Sh1 million, which he said was from President Kenyatta.

Mr Ruto was accompanied by former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Other were MPs Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Dr Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Mr Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) and Mr Caleb Kositany (Soi).