Kenya: Hundreds Gather in Gatanga for John De'Mathew's Burial

Photo: Nairobi News
Musician John De'Mathew.
24 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Mourners gathered in Gatanga, Murang'a County Saturday to say goodbye to contemporary benga musician John Ng'ang'a Mwangi, better known by his stage name John De'Mathew.

A funeral service held at Githambia Primary School kicked off at 10am.

De'Mathew died in a road crash near Thika Town on Sunday night.

Since the news of his death broke, condolences have been pouring in from fellow musicians, fans and political leaders from across the country.

DeMathew, who was the chairman of the recently launched Tamco Sacco, was returning home from a fundraising meeting at Metro Fill bar in the town when he met his death.

His death echoes a warning in his first most popular hit Peris Nduku, which he released in 1987 and in which he narrates about his lover's death in a grisly road crash, warning that sometimes vehicles are unreliable.

In the song, DeMathew narrates how, with his lover, they were involved in a fatal crash as they went to visit his parents in Gatanga.

But their car rolled while climbing a hill thus cutting short their journey home.

FAREWELL KISS

They were taken to hospital where his lover Nduku died while undergoing treatment. He ends the song with farewell words to his lover, who kisses him a final goodbye as she breathed her last, telling her that he is also on the way and that they will meet in heaven.

It was a classic masterpiece that threw DeMathew into music fame which he maintained in his over 30 years singing career.

Incidentally, DeMathew died in a similar way as happened to his imaginary lover Nduku.

HIT TRUCK

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, his car hit a trailer-truck from the rear as he drove up an incline near Thika's Blue Post Hotel along the Thika-Murang'a Road.

He was pronounced dead at the Thika Nursing Home where he had been rushed following the crash.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.