Nigeria: Buhari Reshuffles Federal Permanent Secretaries

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
24 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Following the creation of new ministries and restructuring of some, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of some federal permanent secretaries who will also serve as the accounting officers of the ministries.

The Director, Communications Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, said in a statement yesterday in Abuja that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, signed the circular authorizing the reshuffle.

The affected permanent secretaries are; Engr. Daudu Narai-Ministry of Special Duties; Mr. Louis Edozien-Ministry of Power; Mr. Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi-Ministry of Police Affairs and Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse-Ministry of Finance.

Others are; Dr. Muhammed Dikwa-Finance (Special Duties); Mr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhire, Finance (Budget and National Planning); Mrs Anagbogu Nkiruka-Ministry of Women Affairs; Alhaji Sabiu Zakari-Ministry of Transportation.

Dr. Mohammed Bukar-Ministry of Works and Housing; Engr. Hassan Musa-Ministry of Aviation, Director (Air Transport Management) to oversee office of the permanent secretary; and Mrs. Anetu-Anne Aliu, Director, Social Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (Director, Social Welfare) to oversee office of the permanent secretary, the circular said. According to Mrs. Oyo-Ita, the arrangement takes immediate effect and remains till further notice.

