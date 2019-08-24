Nigeria: 5 Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Performed in Nigeria

American celebrities have a large following in Nigeria. Here are five of them who have performed in the country to the delight of their fans.

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton, a veteran American singer, recently visited Nigeria for the 60th birthday bash of Nduka Obaigbena. The event took place at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Toni Braxton also proclaimed her love for Nigerian music and Yoruba language. She announced that Teni, a talented Nigerian artiste, is her new favourite artiste. Braxton, in an Instagram post, wishes that she could learn the language so that she can sing Teni's songs correctly.

50 Cents

American rapper Curtis "50 cent" Jackson visited Nigeria.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown, has also been in Nigeria. He visited in December, 2012 and lived up to expectation of fans by shutting down the concert that took place at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Ciara

Ciara, a talented and prominent American artiste, visited Nigeria back in February 2016 for the Dare Art Alade's third annual concert titled 'Love Like a Movie.' She was also in the country in 2010 and 2006 for the Thisday Music Festival show where she performed in Abuja. Ciara is not only known as a singer but also as an excellent dancer. She performed and danced with Nigeria's queen of dance, Kaffy, on the streets of Lagos. Ciara who is known for her philanthropies visited some Nigerian schools where she donned the traditional Iro and Buba for the visit.

J Cole

J Cole, a talented American rapper, visited Nigeria in April, 2018, to perform at a concert themed 'Castle Lite Unlocks.' J Cole thrilled his fans by performing songs like 2014 Forest Hill Drive, Born Singer and some of his other chat topping songs.