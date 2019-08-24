Nigeria: Again, Tenant Rapes Woman, Strangles Her to Death, Flees

The Ekiti State Police Command has revealed that a middle-aged woman, Mrs Bukola Olarewaju, who was murdered in Ado Ekiti on Thursday was raped and strangled by the killer.

Olanrewaju, the mother of three, was allegedly raped to death at Olorunda area of the state capital by a tenant and commercial motorcycle operator.

The man, who was a tenant to the deceased had fled after allegedly committing the nefarious act.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect after raping the woman, also strangled her to death.

He said medical examination conducted on the deceased at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) confirmed that she was raped before being strangled to death by her assailant.

"Medical examination confirmed the above but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what actually led to that.

"Apart from this, we saw condom and semen within the scene where the crime was committed, which also substantiated the fact she was actually raped.

"We were told that a man, who was a neighbour actually did it and fled. We are yet to arrest the man but proper security arrangements have been made that would ensure the speedy arrest of the suspect".

Ikechukwu said the husband of the deceased had deposited the corpse at EKSUTH morgue while the investigation is ongoing on the matter.