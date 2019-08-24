Nigeria: Again, Tenant Rapes Woman, Strangles Her to Death, Flees

24 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Police Command has revealed that a middle-aged woman, Mrs Bukola Olarewaju, who was murdered in Ado Ekiti on Thursday was raped and strangled by the killer.

Olanrewaju, the mother of three, was allegedly raped to death at Olorunda area of the state capital by a tenant and commercial motorcycle operator.

The man, who was a tenant to the deceased had fled after allegedly committing the nefarious act.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect after raping the woman, also strangled her to death.

He said medical examination conducted on the deceased at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) confirmed that she was raped before being strangled to death by her assailant.

Also read: We need to address unemployment, increasing inequality, poverty -- Fayemi

"Medical examination confirmed the above but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what actually led to that.

"Apart from this, we saw condom and semen within the scene where the crime was committed, which also substantiated the fact she was actually raped.

"We were told that a man, who was a neighbour actually did it and fled. We are yet to arrest the man but proper security arrangements have been made that would ensure the speedy arrest of the suspect".

Ikechukwu said the husband of the deceased had deposited the corpse at EKSUTH morgue while the investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.