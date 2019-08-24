Uganda: 72-Year-Old Man Stoned to Death Over Local Beer

Rukungiri — Police in Rukungiri District have detained a 28-year-old man who allegedly stoned to death a 72-year-old man over local brew.

The suspect is a resident of Nyamizi Cell, Eastern Division, Rukungiri Municipality.

Leogracius Kyomuzizi, who was stoned to death after a misunderstanding over a local beer commonly known as tonto, was a resident of Kafunjo Cell in the same municipality.

Mr Nicholus Arinaitwe, an eye witness told Daily Monitor that a brawl erupted on Wednesday at about 5:40 pm after Kyomuzizi blocked the suspect from his sharing his alcohol.

"The misunderstanding culminated in a fight. In the process, the suspect picked a stone and used it to hit Kyomuzizi on the head. He died instantly," Mr Arinaitwe said.

Nyamizi Cell Local Council One Chairman, Mr Lozio Biryomumaisho, said the suspect has been an exceptional nuisance in the area.

"He could become rowdy every time he sipped alcohol. He would become aggressive and abusive. I think he deserves a disciplinary action," Mr Biryomumaisho said.

The Officer In charge of Investigations at Rukungiri Police Station, Mr Onusmas Kamugisha thanked residents who restrained themselves from resorting to mob justice after arresting the suspect.

"Thank you very much, keep it up," he said.

Kyomuzizi's body was taken to Rukungiri Health Centre for a post-mortem.