Nigeria: Breaking - Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB Members in Japan to Arrest, Disgrace Buhari

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has ordered his group in Japan to attack, disgrace and arrest President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had planned to depart Abuja, on Sunday for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina signed.

On hearing Mr. President's plan to travel, Kanu according to Saturday Punch directed his members to attack and arrest him in Japan.

According to Kanu, President Buhari must be arrested and handed over to Japanese authorities to enable him to answer for his alleged mass murder and crimes against humanity, which he allegedly committed in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019.

Recall that IPOB had last week attacked the former senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. The group pelted Ekweremadu with stones, eggs and torn his cloths.

Kanu who reacted to Ekweremadu's attack said it was a polite warning to south-east governors and Igbo leaders.

He equally placed N1m bounty and vowed to reward anyone with useful information on overseas traveling schedule of South-East governors and other Igbo leaders.

His words, "So if you are working in any Government House in Southeast and you know which city in the world the governor is going to be, inform us so that we will mobilize for him and you will be rewarded with N1m."