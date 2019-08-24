Tanzania: China to Post Dar es Salaam Tourist Attraction Sites Online

A TEAM of 12 Chinese tourism experts and Online Content Creators are in the country to help market local tourism in their country.

That was said in Dar es Salaam recently by one of them, Ms Hepburn Jin, when they landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport, saying: "There would be attractions in China's booming market when we post Tanzania contents on China's most famous search engine-Baidu."

She further said: "We want to create contents which will popularise Tanzania's tourism attraction and make it clear that Tanzania also has several attractions."

Ms Jin noted that Tanzania and china being good friends and enjoying bilateral relations, Beijing was of the opinion that it launches a project to popularise Tanzania tourist sites in China by creating pictures, videos and stories, which will be made available on China's most famous online search engine-baidu.

On his part, Tanzania Tourist Board's Principal Public Relations Officer, Mr Geofrey Tengeneza said that the visiting team will be in the country for 11 days, and tour also Ngorongoro Crater, and Serengeti.

"These are some of the world's famous National Parks, which they intend to take online. They will also tour Beaches of Bagamoyo and Zanzibar and get exposure on beach tourism and thereafter seeing Tanzania cultures and foodstuffs, which also attract foreign tourists," he added.