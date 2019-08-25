Nigeria: We're Mobilizing Assets to Secure Nigeria - Air Force Chief

24 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the Nigerian Air Force is mobilizing assets in its inventory to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians are secured.

Air Marshal Abubakar, who spoke yesterday at the commissioning of the reactivation process of EC-135 NAF 549 Helicopter at 14 logistics Wing, 115 Special Operation Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Port Harcourt, said the Force was building capacity for the in-country maintenance of the NAF aircraft, saying that this is the second time he was visiting Port Harcourt to bring back aircraft that have not been flying for many years.

He said that the Air Force has made substantial progress in terms of building capacity.

"The second message is that the Air Force is mobilizing every asset in our inventory to ensure that we secure Nigeria and the Nigerian people", he said, adding, "we have just finish reactivating the Helicopter in the base. Another one that is on-going will soon be out".

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust.

