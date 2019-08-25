Nigeria: APC Screens Lokpobiri, 6 Others for Bayelsa Governorship

Yenagoa — The National Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has screened the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the ex-Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr Frankland Briyai, and three other governorship aspirants of the party for the August 29 Bayelsa State governorship primary of the party slated for Yenagoa, the state capital.

Others who were screened by the Mr Ita Isong led National Screening Committee include a female aspirant and former Commissioner of Police, Nrs Deseye Poweigha, Ebikimi Amgbare, David Lyon and Preye Aganaba.

Addressing aspirants and stakeholders of the party at the state secretariat in Yenagoa before the commencement of the exercise, the chairman of the screening committee, Mr Ita Isong, assured all the aspirants of a level playing ground to ensure a smooth primary of the party.

Speaking with journalists after the screening, former Minister, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the exercise

Lokpobiri said: "Well, the screening committee did a good job, out of the seven aspirants I happen to be the last person to be screened and I think the process went very well.

"If am picked, am going to lead the party into victory, no doubt about that and if you can remember I am the one Governor Dickson is insulting everyday. He doesn't insult any other person so that clearly states that I am the one.

"If I don't get the ticket, I'll definitely cooperate with the party. I am a Party man. Ultimately, whoever gets the party ticket, the other aspirants are expected to rally round him, so that we can work together.

On his part, Briyia, a former INEC boss in Cross River State, reiterated his earlier promises to lead Bayelsa's industrial revolution as he has been a leader with proven integrity and commitment.

He said, "Bayelsa needs somebody who can share, who can build, who can lead. I am a leader and not a ruler, so I've been leading people for so many years in my life right from primary school".