Kenya: Rudisha Miraculously Survives Horrific Road Accident

25 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

800m World and Olympic Champion, David Rudisha, has survived a horrific road accident in his Kilgoris home turf.

The Sunday morning accident, however, left the athlete's car extensively damaged.

According to several witnesses, Rudisha was driving his Toyota V8 when it collided head-on with a commuter bus.

"I'm told he's okay. He has been X-rayed and cleared as safe with slight leg injuries. He's now making a statement at Kilgoris Police station," a source who spoke to Nairobi News said.

Rudisha's accident further highlights the increase of road accidents on Kenyan roads in recent times.

Last week, Ikolomani lawmaker Benson Shinali and his family also survived a road accident while driving t Nairobi after the burial of his son.

Former AFC Leopards chairman Felix Shitsama wasn't as lucky. He lost his life in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.