Kenya: Rudisha Miraculously Survives Horrific Road Accident

800m World and Olympic Champion, David Rudisha, has survived a horrific road accident in his Kilgoris home turf.

The Sunday morning accident, however, left the athlete's car extensively damaged.

According to several witnesses, Rudisha was driving his Toyota V8 when it collided head-on with a commuter bus.

"I'm told he's okay. He has been X-rayed and cleared as safe with slight leg injuries. He's now making a statement at Kilgoris Police station," a source who spoke to Nairobi News said.

Rudisha's accident further highlights the increase of road accidents on Kenyan roads in recent times.

Last week, Ikolomani lawmaker Benson Shinali and his family also survived a road accident while driving t Nairobi after the burial of his son.

Former AFC Leopards chairman Felix Shitsama wasn't as lucky. He lost his life in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.