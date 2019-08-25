South Africa: President Ramaphosa in France for G7 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Biarritz, France to participate in the G7 Summit, which is focused on the elimination of inequalities of various kinds globally.

The G7 comprises France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, whose government leaders meet annually to discuss important global economic, political, social and security issues.

President Ramaphosa is invited to this year's G7 Summit by French President Emmanuel Macron, said the Presidency on Sunday.

The summit is structured into three tracks: the G7 and Africa Partnership (South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Senegal and the Chair of the African Union Commission), G7 and four Biarritz Partners (South Africa, India, Australia and Chile), and G7 and all partners.

"The working visit will also provide a platform for President Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country's efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment," the Presidency said it a statement.

The summit will deliberate on all manifestations of inequality - social, economic, environmental and in other dimensions - globally.

It is expected to produce a range of declarations that will form the basis of action plans for addressing the challenges and embracing opportunities identified during the Biarritz deliberations.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.