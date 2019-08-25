Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Town Clerk Suspension Declared Null and Void

25 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Thompson Mabhikwa has formally nullified the suspension of Bulawayo City Council Town clerk Christopher Dube by the then acting Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

Last month, Kambarami, who is city deputy mayor, suspended Dube under controversial circumstances accusing the Town Clerk of mismanagement and corruption. The move triggered a political storm that turned into a mini-tribal war sucking in the opposition MDC and government.

Dube's suspension was however immediately lifted by Mayor Solomon Mguni arguing it was unprocedural.

The Town Clerk then approached the Bulawayo High court blocking his suspension.

In his judgment dated 22 July 2019, Justice Mabhikwa declared Dube's suspension as null and void.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing Mr ZC Ncube for the applicant is ordered that the letter of the 11th July 2019 authorised by 1st respondent purporting to suspend the applicant be, is hereby declared ultra-vires abinitio together with all actions following therefrom," reads part of Justice Mabhikwa's judgment.

The judge also ordered each party to bear its own costs for the application.

Kambarami and the Bulawayo City Council were cited as respondents.

Bulawayo Magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya on Tuesday this week acquitted Kambarami and Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora on charges of assaulting Dube while serving him with his suspension letter.

Dube exploded into a volley of abuses against Kambaramiu accusing the then acting Mayor of "fronting a Shona agenda."

