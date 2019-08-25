South Africa: IFP Elects First New President in 44 Years

25 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Inkatha Freedom Party has elected Velenkosini Hlabisa as its president, to take over from Mangosuthu Buthelezi who spent more than four decades at the helm.

"The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal congratulates the newly-elected leadership. We know that they will do good work for the party," Thami Ntuli, spokesperson for the party in that province told News24 on Sunday.

Ntuli said the election of Hlabisa at Saturday's national elective conference was unanimous.

The secretary-general is Siphosethu Ngcobo, and the deputy secretary-general Albert Mncwango.

The national chairperson is MB Gwala and the deputy national chairperson is Thembinkosi Kamadlopha-Mthethwa.

The treasurer-general is Narend Singh.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.