Kenya: Four Die as Car Leaving DeMathew's Burial Hits Pickup

25 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

Four people Saturday died after a car collided with a pickup truck in Gatanga, Murang'a County.

Three of those who died were travelling in the car from the funeral of Kikuyu Benga musician John DeMathew while the fourth victim was the driver of the pickup vehicle.

Murang'a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua told the Nation that five other people were seriously injured.

EVENING COLLISION

According to the police boss, the vehicles collided at about 7pm at Gatunyu shopping centre in Gatanga.

He said those who were injured were rushed to Thika Level Five Hospital for treatment.

"Three passengers who died on the spot were in a personal car, a Toyota Vitz, which was overtaking dangerously while the driver of the pickup also died on the spot," he said.

Mr Kinyua told the Nation by phone that the bodies were taken to Thika's General Kago mortuary.

The two vehicles collided head on.

INJURED

The injured included a three-year-old child who suffered head injuries, a 14-year-old boy whose two legs were fractured and a 45-year-old woman who suffered head injuries.

DeMathew also died in road crash on Sunday last week near Thika's Blue Post Hotel when his car hit a trailer-truck from behind.

Following the Saturday evening collision, the Murang'a police boss urged motorists to drive with caution, especially during the ongoing census period, noting that there could be a heavy traffic on the roads.

"I urge motorists to be cautious while driving especially during the census period to avoid accidents and loss of lives. While private motorists could be in hurry to be enumerated, those in public service could be rushing to make a killing and this can lead to accidents," Mr Kinyua said.

