Sudan: Legal Expert - Respect of Constitutional Document realizes state of law

Khartoum — A number of legal experts the importance of the Constitutional Document for the establishment of the law of state and the realization of the Revolution logo (freedom, peace and justuice).

Legal expert, Mohammad Abdulla Wad Abok has warned that the neglection of the articles of the transitional Constitutional document, considering it as a social and political contract for all the Sudanese people.

He called on the component of the Forces of Freedom and Change to overcome the disagreenments over the articles of the document and, instead, give due concern to the real issues facing the citizens, including the impacts of the recent rains and floods.

Expert, Jalal Taur has belittled the FFC diffrences over the nomination of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General.