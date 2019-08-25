Sudan: Legal Expert - Respect of Constitutional Document realizes state of law

24 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A number of legal experts the importance of the Constitutional Document for the establishment of the law of state and the realization of the Revolution logo (freedom, peace and justuice).

Legal expert, Mohammad Abdulla Wad Abok has warned that the neglection of the articles of the transitional Constitutional document, considering it as a social and political contract for all the Sudanese people.

He called on the component of the Forces of Freedom and Change to overcome the disagreenments over the articles of the document and, instead, give due concern to the real issues facing the citizens, including the impacts of the recent rains and floods.

Expert, Jalal Taur has belittled the FFC diffrences over the nomination of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.