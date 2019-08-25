Sudan: Four persons arrested for impersonating RSF Officers

24 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrested four people for impersonating senior RSF officers who seized the land in North Omdurman in the name of RAF.

Brigadier-General Jamal Juma Adam, spokesman for the RSF, told SUNAthat the four people were arrested and criminal suits were filed against them.

The RSF spokesman noted that the RSF has has suffered systematic targeting in order to exclude them from the movement.

The RSF welcomed the formation of the Sovereignty Council and the selection of the Prime Minister, which would bring security and stability to the country.

