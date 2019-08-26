Tunisia's Controversial Presidential Candidate, Nabil Karoui, Arrested

Photo: France24/YouTube
Nabil Karoui, a contenders in the September 15 presidential race in Tunisia.
23 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Authorities in Tunisia have arrested a controversial presidential candidate and founder of a major private television channel, Nabil Karoui, according to his political party.

The 56-year-old is one of the main challengers contesting the September 15 election following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi last month.

Karoui was charged with money laundering in early July shortly after stating his intention to stand in the polls but has remained a leading candidate.

"About 15 police cars blocked the road and rushed to Nabil Karoui's car before armed civilian police asked him to come with them, saying they had instructions to arrest him," Oussama Khlifi, of the media mogul's Qalb Tounes party, said on Friday.

Private radio station Mosaique FM quoted a judicial official confirming that an arrest warrant had been issued against Karoui and his brother Ghazi for money laundering.

Authorities did not immediately confirm his arrest.

His apparent arrest came the same day as electoral and media authorities announced they had banned three local outlets, including his popular Nessma TV, from reporting on the presidential election campaign, after they had broadcast "illegally" without licences, according to Aljazeera.

Karoui has been accused by regulators and some politicians of using Nessma to bolster his political ambitions.

Launched in 2007, the station has played up his charity work with footage of him handing out food and clothing. On Friday, Nessma TV channel reported he had been arrested as he travelled to the capital, Tunis.

Aljazeera reported he was nearly removed from the race in June when Parliament passed an amended electoral code that would bar any candidate who handed out "favours in cash or in-kind" in the year before the vote.

But at the time, Essebsi neither rejected nor enacted the bill, leaving the door open for Karoui to run.

Karoui was an active supporter of Essebsi's election in 2014 and has become the fiercest rival of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who is also running for president.

The media tycoon has previously said he is being targeted by "attempts to undermine his growing popularity".

The country's election commission has approved 26 candidates, including two women and former President Moncef Marzouki.

Tunisia's president controls foreign and defence policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by Parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Tunisian Govt Arrests Media Mogul Presidential Candidate
26 Candidates for Tunisia's Presidential Race
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Tunisia
Legal Affairs
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.