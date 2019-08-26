Nigeria: Khafi Caught Having Sex Again With Gedoni in #BBNaija House

25 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Khafi and Kareem Gedoni Ekpata have been caught on camera again having sex under the duvet in the big brother Naija house.

The lovebirds are having uncontrolled sex in the house, which had led to other house-mates to complain about the rapid disappearance of condoms in the house.

This is about the fourth time they are indulging in the act.

There are fears that Khafi, who has a case to answer with her employer - the UK Police for not taking permission to participate in the reality show might get pregnant in the house.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

