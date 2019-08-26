Tanzania: Bongo Flava Club Banger 'Kwangaru' Hits 50 Million Mark

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava hit song Kwangwaru which was composed by singers Diamond and Harmonize has made history by becoming the first Tanzanian single to hit 50 million views on Youtube.

When the single was released on April 14, 2018, the raunchy hit became an instant sensation across East Africa hitting the top charts on several radio and TV stations.

Its explicit lyrics though criticized by sections of the media did not stop the single from being a great success across the continent.

Making the announcement singer Harmonize on an Instagram post the singer gave special thanks to Diamond Platnumz.

"Wow!!! 50m God is good... Special thanks goes to Big Bro #SIMBA @diamondplatnumz, we made this together, See You My Gee," the singer wrote on his Instagram page.

Harmonize is currently in London where he performed on Saturday night at the One Africa Music festival which was held at Wembley.