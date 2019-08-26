Tanzania: Bongo Flava Club Banger 'Kwangaru' Hits 50 Million Mark

25 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava hit song Kwangwaru which was composed by singers Diamond and Harmonize has made history by becoming the first Tanzanian single to hit 50 million views on Youtube.

When the single was released on April 14, 2018, the raunchy hit became an instant sensation across East Africa hitting the top charts on several radio and TV stations.

Its explicit lyrics though criticized by sections of the media did not stop the single from being a great success across the continent.

Making the announcement singer Harmonize on an Instagram post the singer gave special thanks to Diamond Platnumz.

"Wow!!! 50m God is good... Special thanks goes to Big Bro #SIMBA @diamondplatnumz, we made this together, See You My Gee," the singer wrote on his Instagram page.

Harmonize is currently in London where he performed on Saturday night at the One Africa Music festival which was held at Wembley.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.