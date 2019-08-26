Africa: Diamond Platnumz Chicken Out of One Africa Music Festival in London

25 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz was not part of the One Africa Music Festival in London on Saturday night despite the official posters featuring him as one of the star performers.

The festival which was held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London featured some of the brightest stars in African music such as Burna Boy, 2Face, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Jah Prayzah, Wyclef Jean and many others.

Hosted by Nigerian musician Banky W the concert also featured Tanzania's Crooner Harmonize

Speaking earlier on during the week at Tanasha Dona's baby shower party, Diamond said he had opted out of the concert to concentrate on personal issues which included another party for the upcoming baby.

However, word from the grapevine has it that it was due to the ongoing rift between his label and singer Harmonize.

"There is high tension at WCB currently after Konde Boy decided to leave the establishment and by going to London it would have meant that they were to see each other face to face," says a source privy to the two artistes.

Harmonize, however, went on to perform at the annual music festival despite the continued tag-of-war at his local record label.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

