Kenya: Diamond Deals With Nigerian Who Tried to Woo Vera Sidika With Champagne During Baby Shower

There was drama at the after party of Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platinumz and Tanasha Donna's baby shower, when an admirer of socialite Vera Sidika tried to win her over using a campagne.

Vera shared on her Instagram Storie how the efforts of an admirer to win her affections were shot down by Diamond.

The admirer, whom she identifies as a Nigerian, ordered a bottle of champagne and requested a bartender to deliver it to her.

The bartender was, however, unable to complete the delivery after he was accosted by Diamond's Wasafi Classic Baby WCB, members and told the bartender to "get lost".

According to Vera, they justified their actions by saying they are the ambassadors of another brand, Bellaire.

"Naija boys, so, some Naija guy on the next table bought me a bottle of champagne, and asked bartender to give me. Dude dint care that bae was there. But WCB chased the bartender away coz they are ambassadors of Bellaire," wrote Vera.

Diamond is the only artiste from WCB who is an official ambassador of the French brand.

The after party was a spectacle as the father to be literally showered his guests with champagne.

After the evening pleasantries of the baby shower were over, it appears Tanasha retired home leaving the boys to have their own version of a wild version of the party.

Diamond together with friends and other Wasafi artistes moved the party close to the deejay booth where they jammed to songs from the "Inama" hit maker.

Videos shared by Vera Sidika who was an invited guest at the event, capture Diamond popping a bottle of Belaire wine and emptying its contents to the crowd around him.