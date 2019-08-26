Nigeria: A Heartbreaking Farewell to Gedoni, Jackye

At the mention of his name, Gedoni went on his knees and thanked the heavens. It wasn't the reaction his girlfriend in the house Khafi was expecting. Her mood instantly changed, tears welling in her eyes as she watched her beau leave the Big Brother Naija House.

The duo had been one of the lovers in the house, grabbing headlines with their intimate sessions. But things got complicated when Khafi felt threatened by the newbie Venita. Thus, it wasn't surprising that Ebuka the host, grilled him on the love triangle when he finally came on stage. Gedoni revealed that he was attracted to Khafi's energy and admitted that he was the first to invest his emotions. On his feelings about Venita, he disclosed that there was no hidden agenda, rather he was surprised that she "was running away from me and I have no intentions."

With his hot chase to the N60 million grand prize halted, Gedoni felt he didn't sell himself well during his eight weeks stay, because his personality is slow and didn't express much as he learned. His future plans include expanding his fashion business.

Jackye, the 12th housemate to leave the house on the other hand put on a brave face. She hugged the housemates before disappearing into the dark hallway. During her stay in the house, Jackye won the Pepsi 'Know Da Lyrics' challenge, taking the coveted prize of N1.5 million and a trip to Dubai for the 'One Africa Festival'. She also clarified her relationship with Mike which she called 'her guy'. According to her, they are very good friends.

Moving on from the show, Jackye revealed that she will pursue her lofty ambition to make artificial intelligence solutions available to 1,000 SMEs.

Unlike Gedoni who predicted that Mike will emerge the eventual winner of the game, Jackye is rooting for Mercy instead.

There are now 14 housemates left in the fourth season of the reality show which began on June 30.