Nigeria: 2019 African Games - Nigeria Wins Gold Medals in Basketball, Badminton

25 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Team Nigeria's female basketball team on Sunday defeated Mali 21-20 in a in a breathtaking encounter to win the gold medal.

Mali led 20-18 and needed a point to win the coveted gold medal, but Ifunanya Ijeh got 3 successive points to hand Nigeria the hard earned victory that sent the country's delegation into wild jubilation.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Morocco after her heroic performance, Ijeh said she had always believed that she and her teammates will end up as the champions.

"Yes the game was tough but I always knew we will win because God is with us. I am so happy that all the hard work paid off and we have something great to show for our efforts, our next target is the Olympic Games," the elated basketball star stated.

There was also a happy ending for the men's team in the basketball event even though they had narrowly missed out on playing in the final

In the bronze medal match also against Mali, the Nigerian lads dug deep to edge the tie 20-19.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria also picked a gold medal in the Badminton team event after overpowering Algeria in the final.

There were also more medals for Nigeria in the weightlifting event where Augustina Nwaokolo missed out on a silver medal by 1kg in women's 49kg. Nwaokolo lifted 161kg to settle for bronze with Egypt's Heba Ahmed getting silver with a lift of 162kg.Nigeria female basketball team at the African Games

Stella Peter also won a silver medal in the women's 45kg weightlifting event. Peter lifted a total weight of 138kg to secure the Silver medal.

There was also a bronze medal for Nigeria in the mixed doubles table tennis event after Offiong Edem and Bode Abiodun were stopped in the semi-final.

