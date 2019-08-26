Nigeria: 17 Aircraft Arrive Sokoto, Kyari, CJN, Dangote, Others Present At Sultan's Daughter's Wedding

25 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were among dignitaries that attended the wedding ceremony of Fatima Abubakar, daughter of Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III, in Sokoto.

The bride, Fatima, married the son of former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, Mahmood. A bride price of N50,000 was paid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 17 aircraft which transported dignitaries to the event, landed at Sultan Abubakar III international airport Sokoto.

NAN reports that Messrs Mustapha and Kyari represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion held at Sultan Bello Mosque, Sokoto.

The marriage was solemnised according to Islamic rites led by Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Malami Akwara, while prayers were offered by Chief Justice of the Federation, Muhammad Tanko, and Chief Imam, National Mosque, Shehu Galadanchi, among others. The bride was represented by Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Bashar, while the groom was represented by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu, during the solemnisation rite.

Among the prominent personalities that attended the wedding were popular business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Dahiru Mangal.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed, former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Mu'azu and former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa were also present.

Other dignitaries included Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and governors of Imo, Delta, Zamfara, Plateau, Osun, Kebbi and Adamawa states.

Among royal fathers that graced the occasion was Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, along with Emirs of Maradun, Argungu and many others.

NAN reports that special prayers were conducted by Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Buhari Sirdawa, as well as a prominent Islamic scholar from Ghana, Shehu Zaruku.

Speaking to NAN at the end of wedding Fatiha, father of the groom and former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, said, Bauchi and Sokoto, have a long-existing cordial relationship and the present marriage would surely rejuvenate it.

Mr Yuguda explained that Sultanate Council in the past appointed Emir of Bauchi as Chief Commander of the Caliphate.

He said distance should not be a barrier for youths and incoming generations to consummate marriages, stressing that their forefathers trekked barefooted from Sokoto to Bauchi.

He expressed optimism that the marriage between his son and daughter of the Sultan will be a blessing and prayed for Allah's protection and guidance over them.

