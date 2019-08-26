Nigeria: Insecurity - 14 Killed, Eight Abducted in Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

Violent crimes continued to make the headlines in Nigeria last week with at least 14 persons killed and no fewer than eight others kidnapped in the reported cases.

The cases in this report were confirmed by security agencies, government officials or victims' relations.

Top of the news was the incident on Thursday when Boko Haram insurgents seized three Borno communities and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. The terrorists reportedly burnt about 101 buildings, including 73 houses and 28 shops.

Sunday:

The police in Katsina said bandits killed four persons in Tsayau village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Anas Gezawa, said the incident occurred on Sunday night. He said the bandits also stole four cows.

"Villagers mobilised and followed the bandits into the forest and were able to recover the rustled animals.

"However, the bandits killed four persons and escaped into a thick mountainous forest," Mr Gezawa said.

Also, suspected cultists attacked Opuoko and Lumene communities in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing three persons, injuring many and razing houses, including the council chairman's house.

The police confirmed the attacked in a statement.

"Today, August 18, 2019 at about 06.30am, information got to us that a group of cult boys invaded two communities in Khana (Opuoko and Lumene) where they attacked and killed one person in Opuoko and two in Lumene, altogether three persons died."

Tuesday:

Armed persons on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Mr Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when his convoy ran into the attackers, suspected to be armed robbers.

The attack occurred a few kilometres from Akwanga at about 6 p.m.

Usman Samaila,police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Wednesday:

The police in Lagos on Wedneday arrested four cops for the extrajudicial killing two days earlier of two suspected robbers in their custody.

The officers were identified as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila. The police said they would be charged with murder because they breached the code of professional conduct and use of fire arms

Barely three weeks after a Catholic priest of Enugu Diocese, Paul Offu, was killed by herdsmen along Ihe-Agbude road in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, a pregnant woman was also killed by suspected herdsmen in Nchatancha Nike in Enugu East Council Area of the state.

Punch Newspaper reported that the woman was killed while returning from the farm and her stomach opened to remove her baby. The state police command confirmed the incident.

Thursday:

About 101 buildings comprising 73 houses and 28 shops were on Thursday burnt by Boko Haram insurgents in three villages around Konduga local government area of Borno.

This was made known on Saturday by the executive chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo.

Mrs Kolo spoke in Konduga town when the governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, paid a visit to the affected communities.

- Four people were abducted in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

A Nnewi-based businessman, Ernest Otugo, his wife and his friend were abducted on Thursday night.

The Otugos and their children were travelling with a family friend, identified only as Reuben, an indigene of Awka, Anambra State, to Enugu from Nnewi for a social event scheduled for Friday. They were travelling in a Toyota Venza car when they were accosted by the abductors at Amokwe, Udi local council along old Enugu-Awka Road.

The kidnappers spared the children and took away the couple and Mr Reuben.

However, they later released Mrs Otugo so she could arrange ransom for the freedom of her husband and his friend.

Friday:

The police in Kaduna confirmed the kidnap of five persons on Friday at Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of Kaduna metropolis.

Police spokesperson in the state, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Mr Sabo said on August 23 at about 2300hrs, the head of Malali police division reported that he received a distress call that armed men in military uniform blocked the access road to Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles. They kidnapped seven persons.

He said the police quickly mobillised patrol teams within the metropolis to the scene but found the hoodlums had escaped with the victims.

"However, due to pressurised patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later found being released by the hoodlums.

"The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the police station," the spokesman said.