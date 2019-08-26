Nigeria: Kano Pillars Crash Out of CAF Champions League

25 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kano Pillars yesterday crashed out of the 2019 CAF Champions League after suffering a 0-2 loss at Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the return leg of their preliminary Round match played at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

Pillars had recorded a slim 3-2 victory in Kano on August 10 in the first leg and needed at least a draw to progress but the 'Masu gida' boys failed to hold their own against their more illustrious opponents.

The other Nigerian representative in the Champions League, Enyimba FC, pummelled Rahimo of Burkina Faso 5-0 behind closed doors at the Aba township to progress on 5-2 aggregate.

Speaking during the post match conference, Kano Pillars Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa said his team crashed out because they failed to utilise the chances that came their way.

He said had Kano Pillars taken the three chances they created, Asante Kototo would have been out of the competition.

Musa therefore said there is no need crying over spilled milk so Pillars will return home and begin their preparation for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional League season.

"It was not our day. Although we played well, luck was not on our side. We don't deserve to be eliminated but we failed to take our chances.

"Had it been we converted the three chances that we created, the story would have been different. Unfortunately, we didn't score so it is over for us.

"However, it is not the end of life. We are coming back home to kick-start preparations for the new NPFL season. We came second in the 2018/2019 league season, so we are targeting the title in the coming season," he said.

The Media Officer of Pillars, Malam Idris Malikawa also extended a heartfelt apology to the teeming fans of the club, the government and people of Kano State.

He appreciated the unflinching support the club enjoyed from the government of Kano State and other football stakeholders in Nigeria.

"The situation is disheartening but that is the will of almighty Allah for us so we accept it in good faith.

"We are saying sorry for the disappointment. Our intention was to do the state proud but it didn't work out. Once again we apologise to our numerous fans," he said.

