Nigeria: Ministers Pledge New Narrative for Mining, Steel Sector

Abuja — The newly appointed Minister of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State for the sector, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, have expressed their determination to change the narrative of the ministry.

Adegbite, in his first interaction with members and staff of the ministry in Abuja, said there was no need reinventing the wheel.

According to him, "I intend to learn and learn quickly. As we were handed the portfolio, I approached Governor. Fayemi because I followed his progress while he was in the ministry and I knew he has done a lot of work and like they say, there is no need reinventing the wheel.

"I had followed the progress of Fayemi as a minister and believes that he did a lot in the sector. I and my colleague intend to work hard in fulfilling President Buhari's promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

"I believed that at least 35 per cent of the total number can be achieved in the remaining years of the administration."

He observed that, "You can always learn from people who have gone before you, I intend along with my brother to learn the ropes quickly so that we can contribute our quota to the success of this administration especially increasing the revenue base of the country and lifting people out of poverty.

"Mr President has promised that we will lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years."

Similarly, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, said, "For us here, we are determined to change the narrative of this ministry and we cannot do it alone.

"We want to have all the maximum support that you can give to us. We will work as a team with the Permanent Secretary to make sure this ministry becomes an enviable ministry."