Sudan: Health Ministry - Floods and Rains Death Toll Rises to 62

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Evacuation of people affected by floods in El Jeili in Khartoum North, August 22, 2019.
25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced that the number of victims of floods and rains that swept the country recently increased to 62 and injured 98 people.

The Acting Unsdersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar, said during his regular press conference, Sunday, that 17 states in the country have been affected by the floods and the heavy rains, , adding that We have the capabilities and and did not reach the stage of the declaration of disaster at the global level and foreign aid.

Abdul Jabar stated that the number of affected localities reached 65 and 257 villages, districts and neighborhoods. He underlined that 35,850 families were affected throughout Sudan. Some 3636 animals were killed and 150 public facilities were affected throughout Sudan.

"The biggest problem is the flooding of the Nile" he warned.

He pointed out that the most affected states arethe White Nile State, which needs more than airlift and support; Sennar, El Fasher, Wadramli and Wad El Mahy area in the Blue Nile state.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Scores Dead, Thousands Homeless in Sudan Flooding
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.