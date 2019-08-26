Sudan: Health Ministry - Floods and Rains Death Toll Rises to 62

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced that the number of victims of floods and rains that swept the country recently increased to 62 and injured 98 people.

The Acting Unsdersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar, said during his regular press conference, Sunday, that 17 states in the country have been affected by the floods and the heavy rains, , adding that We have the capabilities and and did not reach the stage of the declaration of disaster at the global level and foreign aid.

Abdul Jabar stated that the number of affected localities reached 65 and 257 villages, districts and neighborhoods. He underlined that 35,850 families were affected throughout Sudan. Some 3636 animals were killed and 150 public facilities were affected throughout Sudan.

"The biggest problem is the flooding of the Nile" he warned.

He pointed out that the most affected states arethe White Nile State, which needs more than airlift and support; Sennar, El Fasher, Wadramli and Wad El Mahy area in the Blue Nile state.