Sudan: Floods Leave Over 50 Dead in Sudan

Khartoum — MORE than 50 people have died following incessant flooding in Sudan.

Nearly 194 000 people have been affected across the country since the devastation started in July.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission stated the 54 deaths have mainly been due to collapsed roofs and electrocution.

Crucial infrastructures such as water points, schools and latrines have been damaged and some roads have become impassable, cutting off entire villages and communities, especially in the worst-affected.

More than 37 000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Humanitarians are concerned by the high likelihood of more flash floods with the rainy season expected to last until October.

The White Nile River in the south of Sudan is worst affected with more than 66 000 people impacted and over 13 000 houses destroyed or damaged.

In total, 15 of Sudan's 18 states have been hit.

Government authorities and humanitarian partners indicate that people urgently need emergency shelter, food, health services and clean water and sanitation.

There is also need for vector control to limit the spread of water-borne diseases.

"The priority need was shelter, since so many homes have been destroyed in the floods and many people had been dispersed," said humanitarian coordinator, Jens Laerke.

Prior to the flooding crisis, the United Nations appealed for $1,1 billion for the country's existing humanitarian needs, such as rising food insecurity.