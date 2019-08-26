South Africa: Silwerskerm Film Festival - 'Poppie Nongena' Wins Big

Cape Town — The winners of the 9th annual Silwerskerm Film Festival were announced in Camps Bay on Saturday night at the Bay Hotel.

The four-day long local film festival boasted a stellar line-up this year which saw 14 short films and six feature films compete against each other to be crowned the winner in the annual awards.

South African born actor Arnold Vosloo who stars in Griekwastad attended the premiere for the film on Thursday evening.

The awards ceremony was hosted by actors June van Merch and Bennie Fourie.

Veteran actor Tobi Cronje was honoured as this year's Silwerskerm legend for his contribution to the film industry.

The big winner of the evening was the feature film Poppie Nongena, based on the award-winning novel by Elsa Joubert, and starring Clementine Mosimane and Ann-Mart van der Merwe.

It bagged 12 awards including Best Feature Film, Best Script, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble Cast. The film releases in SA cinemas on Friday, 30 January 2020.

SEE A FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW

Short Films

Best Short Film

Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr

Best Screenplay

Luan Jacobs - Hoe om 'n perd te teken

Best Director

Stefan Benadé - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr

Best Actor

Luan Jacobs - Hoe om 'n perd te teken

Best Actress

Ansu Visser - Binnelandse Sake

Best Supporting Actor

Ludwig Binge - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr

Best Supporting Actress

Ilse Oppelt - Janneman

Best Production Design

Idelette Jordaan en Nadine Minnaar - My Gelykenis

Best Editing

Canya Cruywagen - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr

Best Cinematographer

Janhendrik Burger - My Gelykenis

Best Hair and Make-Up

Charné Burger - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr

Best Costume Design

Juanita Ferreira - Die Begrafnis

Best Sound Design

Wesley Ayliffe - Binnelandse sake

Web Series

Deur die Blare

People's Choice

Fiela se Kind

Script Search

Gerhard Marx - Asem

Reginald Hufkie - Kinderhuis kind

Nico Steyn - Skrop

Blitsfilms

Ilka de Beer - Cry/Huil

Melanie Tait - Ligspoor

Feature Films

Best Feature Film

Poppie Nongena

Best Screenplay

Christiaan Olwagen en Saartjie Botha - Poppie Nongena

Best Director

Christiaan Olwagen - Poppie Nongena

(Director Christiaan Olwagen)

Best Actor

Stian Bam - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer

Best Actress

Clementine Mosimane - Poppie Nongena

(Actress Clementine Mosimane)

Best Supporting Actor

Chris Gxalaba - Poppie Nongena

(Actor Chris Gxalaba)

Best Supporting Actress

Nomsa Nene - Poppie Nongena

(SA actresses Nomsa Nene and Anna-Mart van der Merwe)

Best Production Design

Chantel Carter - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer

Best Editing

Eva du Preez - Poppie Nongena

Best Cinematographer

Vicci Turpin - Poppie Nongena

Best Original Score

Kyle Shepherd - Fiela se Kind

Best Hair and Make-Up

Gale Shepherd - Poppie Nongena

Best Costume Design

Sylvia van Heerden - Poppie Nongena

Best Sound Design

James Olivier, Richard West, Simon Ratcliffe - Poppie Nongena

Best Ensemble Cast

Poppie Nongena

