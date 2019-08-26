South Africa: Silwerskerm Film Festival - 'Poppie Nongena' Wins Big

Cape Town — The winners of the 9th annual Silwerskerm Film Festival were announced in Camps Bay on Saturday night at the Bay Hotel.
The four-day long local film festival boasted a stellar line-up this year which saw 14 short films and six feature films compete against each other to be crowned the winner in the annual awards.
South African born actor Arnold Vosloo who stars in Griekwastad attended the premiere for the film on Thursday evening.
The awards ceremony was hosted by actors June van Merch and Bennie Fourie.
Veteran actor Tobi Cronje was honoured as this year's Silwerskerm legend for his contribution to the film industry.
The big winner of the evening was the feature film Poppie Nongena, based on the award-winning novel by Elsa Joubert, and starring Clementine Mosimane and Ann-Mart van der Merwe.
It bagged 12 awards including Best Feature Film, Best Script, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble Cast. The film releases in SA cinemas on Friday, 30 January 2020.
SEE A FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW
Short Films
Best Short Film
Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr
Best Screenplay
Luan Jacobs - Hoe om 'n perd te teken
Best Director
Stefan Benadé - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr
Best Actor
Luan Jacobs - Hoe om 'n perd te teken
Best Actress
Ansu Visser - Binnelandse Sake
Best Supporting Actor
Ludwig Binge - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr
Best Supporting Actress
Ilse Oppelt - Janneman
Best Production Design
Idelette Jordaan en Nadine Minnaar - My Gelykenis
Best Editing
Canya Cruywagen - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr
Best Cinematographer
Janhendrik Burger - My Gelykenis
Best Hair and Make-Up
Charné Burger - Oedipus: Die Musical - 'n Dokumentêr
Best Costume Design
Juanita Ferreira - Die Begrafnis
Best Sound Design
Wesley Ayliffe - Binnelandse sake
Web Series
Deur die Blare
People's Choice
Fiela se Kind
Script Search
Gerhard Marx - Asem
Reginald Hufkie - Kinderhuis kind
Nico Steyn - Skrop
Blitsfilms
Ilka de Beer - Cry/Huil
Melanie Tait - Ligspoor
Feature Films
Best Feature Film
Poppie Nongena
Best Screenplay
Christiaan Olwagen en Saartjie Botha - Poppie Nongena
Best Director
Christiaan Olwagen - Poppie Nongena
(Director Christiaan Olwagen)
Best Actor
Stian Bam - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
Best Actress
Clementine Mosimane - Poppie Nongena
(Actress Clementine Mosimane)
Best Supporting Actor
Chris Gxalaba - Poppie Nongena
(Actor Chris Gxalaba)
Best Supporting Actress
Nomsa Nene - Poppie Nongena
(SA actresses Nomsa Nene and Anna-Mart van der Merwe)
Best Production Design
Chantel Carter - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
Best Editing
Eva du Preez - Poppie Nongena
Best Cinematographer
Vicci Turpin - Poppie Nongena
Best Original Score
Kyle Shepherd - Fiela se Kind
Best Hair and Make-Up
Gale Shepherd - Poppie Nongena
Best Costume Design
Sylvia van Heerden - Poppie Nongena
Best Sound Design
James Olivier, Richard West, Simon Ratcliffe - Poppie Nongena
Best Ensemble Cast
Poppie Nongena
