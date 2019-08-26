Nigeria: Buhari Jets Out to Japan for 7th Tokyo Conference On Africa

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
25 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Sunday departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, ignoring the threat issued against him by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had directed his group in Japan to attack, humiliate and arrest Buhari if he (Buhari) visits Japan. His directive has long been condemned by Nigerians who took to their social media handles to criticise Kanu, calling him coward and ingrate.

In another development, Kanu wrote to the Emperor of Japan 'Naruhito of Japan', telling him that Buhari's visit would desecrate the Royal Palace in Tokyo.

