Kenya: David Rudisha Hurt After Car Collides With Bus Near Keroka

25 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

World athletics champion David Rudisha is recuperating from a car crash that has left him nursing minor injuries.

Mr Rudisha was driving his V8 engine Toyota Sunday morning when its tyre burst near Keroka town, hitting an Ena Coach bus head on.

The 10.30am incident occurred at a notorious black spot along the Kisii-Keroka highway.

Mr Stephen Ole Marai, Rudisha's friend and neighbour, said the athlete is out of danger and was treated at a hospital in Keroka and later moved to Kilgoris Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Rudisha hails from Kilgoris in Narok County.

"Rudisha is okay, but he is nursing minor injuries. We are leaving Kilgoris to Keroka Police Station now where he is coming to meet the police," said Ole Marai.

Rudisha's badly damaged vehicle as well as the bus involved in the collision were towed to Keroka Police Station.

