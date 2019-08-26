Kenya: e-Passport Applicants to Book Appointments

25 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ouma Wanzala

Kenyans seeking to submit their e-passport applications will now be required to book appointments with the immigration department.

The departmental a statement on Sunday said the appointment system will enable better planning for applicants to take biometrics at passport processing stations.

"You will henceforth be required to book an appointment in the e-Citizen portal specifying the date, rime and station of your convenience," added the statement.

The department also said those who have already made online application for e-passport should visit e-Citizen and book appointments.

However, the department has, however, exempted Kenyans from seeking the appointment.

These include those who are sick and have urgent appointments to travel abroad for medical attention.

Also exempted are students on scholarship that require immediate travel abroad, public servants on urgent official assignments aboard and business executives on urgent official business visits abroad.

However, they will be required to provide evidence.

Last month, the government extended the deadline to travel on the new e-passport to March 1 next year for all Kenyans.

The initial deadline had been set for August 31, 2019.

In August 2017, Kenya began issuing single electronic East African Community (EAC) passports, replacing the readable East African and ordinary passport issued by the member states.

EAC directed its members to begin issuance of the new digital passport by January 31, 2018.

The new e-passport database is enhanced with an Automated Fingerprint Verification System to minimise fraud, identity theft, forgery and passport skimming.

