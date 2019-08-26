Kenya: Police Confiscate Drugs Worth Sh18 Million in Raid

26 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Drugs worth Sh18 million have been seized at the Coast as the war on the illicit trade continues to gain momentum.

Seven suspects linked to the drugs, which include cocaine and heroin, have also been arrested during the operation in the last four days.

Three high-end vehicles worth millions of shillings have been impounded, with a number of suspected drug dealers fleeing to Tanzania.

Among those arrested are Mr Said Mohamed Abdallah, popularly known as Shuwaz, his his girlfriend Hamdi Yusuf, and an Administration Police officer in Diani, Kwale County.

Abdallah was arrested on Saturday at Ms Yusuf's house with an unknown amount of drugs by officers from the anti-narcotics unit in Nairobi, a police report seen by the Nation indicates.

They are being held at Port Police Station in Mombasa. Ms Yusuf is attached to the AP Post at Shelly Beach in Likoni.

COMPLICITY

Addressing journalists at the Coast Police Headquarters in Mombasa, Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said Mr Abdallah had been operating with impunity.

"He has been influencing police officers to protect him and his business. The police officer who was arrested had already started expanding the business to Garissa," said Mr Elungata, who also chairs the regional security committee

Others arrested are Halima Abdalla, the wife of suspected drug dealer Bakari Masuo, who is believed to be an associate of drug baron Swaleh Ahmed alias "Candy Rain".

Mr Masuo is out on bond and has been arrested three times over trafficking in drugs.

There is also Ms Zainab Abdi Farah, Mombasa businessman Omar Shariff Hussein and Mr Alfan Rama Ali, who was caught with 19 sachets of heroin at his house in Shika Adabu.

Likoni Police Commander Benjamin Rotich said the suspects will be taken to court Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

