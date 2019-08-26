Tanzania: Air Tanzania Plane Impounded in South Africa

24 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania was forced to cancel its flight from Johannesburg to Dar es Salaam on Friday August 23 after its aircraft was seized on an order by the Gauteng High Court of South Africa.

A statement released by the Tanzanian government confirmed the seizure. No reason has been provided yet.

Mr Leonard Chamuriho, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, said the government had been informed by its ambassador in South Africa about the development.

"We are working to ensure that the plane is released immediately," said Mr Chamuriho, who later promised to give more details on Monday.

Air Tanzania also issued a statement Saturday to announce flight schedule adjustments - however, it did not link the development to the seizure of its aircraft in South Africa.

ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi said Saturday that arrangements with other airlines to carry its passengers who were affected.

Also Read

72-year-old man stoned to death in Uganda over local beer

Gabon suspends journalist for questioning Bongo's health

Rwanda and Uganda agree to unblock news sites

But this is not the first time that the resurgent Air Tanzania has faced trouble in South Africa.

Last month, a delegation from the national carrier was turned away at the Oliver Tambo International Airport on its inaugural flight to Johannesburg.

Read: ATCL explains hitch in SA maiden flight

Mr Matindi blamed "miscommunication" between the airport and immigration officials for the hitch that saw him, Works, Transport and Communication deputy minister Elias Kwandikwa, other ATCL officials and journalists denied entry into the airport for a welcome ceremony.

The state-owned airline this June launched its maiden flight to South Africa's business capital Johannesburg, a move described as aimed at bolstering relations between the two countries.

Ties between the South African and Tanzanian governments were cemented in 2002 when South African Airways (SAA) bought some shares in the national carrier.

However, the partnership ended in 2006 when the Tanzanian government repurchased SAA shares to recapture its 100 per cent ownership of ATCL.

More to follow... .

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Southern Africa
East Africa
Business
South Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.