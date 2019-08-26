Kenya: De'Mathew's First Wife Pledges Full Support for Co-Wife

24 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

The first wife of the late Benga maestro John Mwangi Ng'ang'a alias John De'Mathew, Sabina Wairimu, has told critics to keep off her affairs with her co-wife, Caroline Waithira.

Wairimu who spoke to mourners after reading her tribute said there were some people inciting them but vowed to defy them.

She said the second wife respected her as the first wife and that nothing could come between them saying the deceased had taught them to respect each other.

"No one will come between us. I recognize Ms Waithira as the second wife and she respects me. In fact, when the late could not get his favourite shirt, I could call her to ask whether it was in her home. Our children love each other and it is hard to know which one belongs to which mother," she said.

"But there are some people trying to incite us, but let them know that we are strong than ever. I will take up John De'Mathew's roles and continue supporting Ms Waithira and all her children."

She said the late singer was a symbol of unity in their family and was a peace loving man.

A PARTNER

She described him as a partner, friend, a wonderful and loving man, a man of the people and a man full of life.

On her part, the second wife described De'Mathew as a man who gave her a life and who fought for her at all times.

"There was no dull moment for us and it was the best decision ever to marry him. I will now be the father of our children now that you taught me," Ms Waithira said.

His first born child Jane Waithira eulogised the late singer as a father figure saying if it was money that could save him, the whole country could contribute to save his life.

In a moving tribute through a song, Ms Waithira said the family has been dealt a major blow.

"Sleep well, if it was money needed to save your life, I believe everybody in the country would have contributed to save you but what can we say? We shall meet in future," she said.

Hundreds of artistes and mourners turned up for the event to give him the last respects.

The artistes were led by Kikuyu musicians Muigai Njoroge, Ben Githae, Peter Kigia, Loise Kim, Epha Maina, Timona Mburu, Lady Wanja among others.

The mourners and the artistes wore outfits with a picture of the late musician to express their love and support to the late.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.