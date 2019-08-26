Nigeria: Governor Abdulrazaq Mourns Death of 17 Kwara Indigenes

26 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday lamented the death of 17 students in an auto crash on their way back to the state from Kano after their Post-UTME screening.

AbdulRazq in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the incident as a painful one that could have been prevented.

He, therefore, commiseratedp with the parents and families of the students and prayed to God to avert such calamity in future.

"We, however, believe that we can avoid this calamity in the future. We reiterate our calls on the drivers to always check their speed, respect other road users, and put their vehicles in the best condition.

"Most accidents occur because our drivers often fail these three basic tests of safe driving.

"Besides, we call on our tertiary institutions, which still require students to travel long distance for their post-UTME examination to please consider holding such test online to avert the necessity of travelling.

"This will not only reduce traveling and attendant risks, but also encourage students to embrace and excel in computer literacy, a sine qua non for success in the 21st century," the governor was quoted as saying.

The 17 students lost their lives in an auto accident when their Toyota Haice bus with registration number AGL337 XA had head-on collision with a DAF Articulated Truck.

The accident occurred at about 12.35 a.m. on Thursday, August, 22 at Bacita junction in Kwara.

