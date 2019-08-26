Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Enyimba Wallop Rahimo FC to Advance

Enyimba have qualified for the next round of the CAF Champions League after a 5-0 victory over Rahimo FC on Sunday.

The match was played inside an empty Enyimba International Stadium as the Nigerian club was serving a CAF sanction but a brace each from Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba was enough consolation for fans

The entertaining game saw Rahimo FC reduced to 10-man as Zonon Issouf got a red card before Reuben Bala scored the opener in the 32nd minute to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Enyimba increased the tally two minutes after the restart through Stanley Okoro.

Stanley Dimgba made it 3-0 for Enyimba in the 79th minute but they were not done yet as Bala completed his brace six minutes from time.

That also was not the last but Dimgba scored the fifth to ensure the Peoples Elephant advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League with a 5-0 win.

Enyimba qualified on a 5-1 aggregate after losing 1-0 to Rahimo in the first leg.

VANGUARD