Kenya/Tanzania: Why Tanzanian Keeper Has Emerged as Gor's First Choice

Gor Mahia coach Steven Pollack has settled on Tanzanian David Robert Mapigano as the first choice custodian for the club this season.

Mapigano, who joined the team from Tanzanian side Singinda United on a three-year contract last month, has started two matches under Pollack - against Aigle Noir in Burundi and the Super Cup clash with Bandari.

Pollack has taken a shine to Mapigano and insists he will start against the Burundian champions in the return leg on Sunday.

"Don't expect a lot of changes. Mapigano has proved why he deserves to be our first choice custodian and he will definitely start the match. He is a very good goalkeeper and has been impressive in training and also the two matches since I came in," Pollack revealed.

The other Gor Mahia keepers registered for Caf duties are the experienced Boniface Oluoch and Peter Odhiambo who was impressive last season at the continental stage. Caleb Omondi, promoted from the youth team, was not registered for Caf matches.

"We have four good goalkeepers and I want them to be in good shape because anything can happen in football. The competition in the department is healthy and good for the team," said Pollack.

Gor will be looking for a win or a scoring draw of any kind, to proceed in the return leg slated for Sunday 4pm at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg.