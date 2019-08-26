South Africa: Gauteng ANC Holds Summit On 'Deteriorating State of Local Government'

26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a summit on Monday to discuss what it describes as "the deteriorating state of local government".

The aim of the summit, the party said in a statement, would be to propose measures to keep municipalities focused on what they are supposed to be doing.

Delegates of the summit, themed "Growing Local Government Together", will discuss the outcomes of the mid-term assessment report of municipal performance for the period 2016 to 2018/9.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is drawn from the ranks of the ANC.

It will also deliberate on the 2017/18 Audit Outcomes report released by the Auditor General in June.

The party said this painted a worrying picture of the state of local government.

Providing basic services, municipal finances and governance improvement would be on the agenda.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

