Zimbabwe: Analysts Rap EU, Us 'Imperialist Syndrome'

26 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

THE European Union (EU) and the United States should respect Zimbabwe's sovereign right to determine its internal political processes and stop meddling in the country's internal affairs, political analysts have said.

The call comes after a statement jointly issued by heads of missions for France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States which indicated there were gross human rights violations after police stopped MDC-Alliance organised demonstrations in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Gweru meant to cause anarchy.

Harare-based political analyst Mr Collen Mharadzano said the European Union and the United States had no legal right to interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs. He said Zimbabwe was a fledgling democracy which respected the rule of law and abided by its dictates.

"This was amply demonstrated on the eve of the MDC-Alliance- intended demonstration on the 16th of August 2019 after the Zimbabwe Republic Police had issued a prohibition order," he said. "The opposition in its wisdom or lack of it appealed at the High Court, which threw it away. This is how the phenomenon of constitutionalism unfolds in democracies elsewhere in the world, of which Zimbabwe is no exception."

Another political analyst and a former diplomat, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the interference of the EU and the US in Zimbabwe's internal affairs was post imperialism syndrome.

"So, for anyone to purport to be representing only one segment of Zimbabwe's political discourse is not only narrow in approach, but shows vested interests," he said.

"What Zimbabwe needs at this point is an unbiased approach from our stakeholders in the country. Let Zimbabweans chart their own destinies independently. Where they need support, the nation will always be at liberty to request for such."

MDC-T vice president Mr Obert Gutu said the statement by the Western countries should be read against the background of the provisions of Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"This particular section provides for the right of Zimbabweans to engage in peaceful demonstrations as well as the right to petition peacefully," he said.

"There is nowhere in this world where any constitutionally elected Government would fold its arms and watch while unruly political malcontents and drunken thugs are unleashing a wave of violent demonstrations."

