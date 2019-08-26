Zimbabwe: Man Killed Over Tobacco Seed

26 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

Police in Mhangura have arrested a man who allegedly killed his cousin over an argument on tobacco seeds availed by a local company.

Ephraim Seremwe (30) of Village 1, Gudubu, in Mhangura allegedly killed his cousin, Matthew Seremwe (33), by stabbing him with an Okapi knife after an argument over the inputs.

Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Venganai Madyavanhu confirmed the arrest of Ephraim after investigations indicated that he was the last person seen with the late Matthew.

Sgt Madyavanhu also took the opportunity to urge people to respect the sanctity of life and learn to resolve disputes in an amicable manner.

He said police would not rest until anyone who committed a crime was arrested.

"People should not be jealousy of one another," he said. "They should always bear in mind that violence does not solve anything and that they should preserve the sanctity of life."

Sgt Madyavanhu urged people to engage each other in case of disputes.

"Would-be criminals should know that even if they commit a crime without any witnesses and feeling that it is a secret, the police will always do their job so that the law takes its course," he said.

According to Sgt Madyawanhu, Ephraim and Matthew left their homestead together for a nearby shopping centre were a local company was distributing tobacco inputs.

"The cousins went to Gudubu Shopping Centre to receive tobacco inputs and Matthew received one sachet of tobacco seed, while Ephraim did not get anything," he said.

"This did not go down well with Ephraim and at around 9pm, the two left the shopping centre for their homes, but Matthew was found dead the next morning."

Sgt Madyavanhu said Munzvei Nhemura and Chipo Marunganiswa stumbled upon Matthew's body around 200 metres from his homestead while on their way to fetch water.

"They informed Matthew's wife, Judith Tom, who later reported the matter to Mhangura Police Station," he said. "Police found an obscured default on the head and a deep cut on the left palm and on the throat.

"Through investigations, they recovered Matthew's sachet of tobacco from Ephraim's house, a blood-stained pair of blue jeans, white takkies, a maroon jacket and an Okapi knife."

Matthew's body was taken to Makonde Christian Hospital for a post-mortem.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.