Zimbabwe: Man Killed Over Tobacco Seed

Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

Police in Mhangura have arrested a man who allegedly killed his cousin over an argument on tobacco seeds availed by a local company.

Ephraim Seremwe (30) of Village 1, Gudubu, in Mhangura allegedly killed his cousin, Matthew Seremwe (33), by stabbing him with an Okapi knife after an argument over the inputs.

Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Venganai Madyavanhu confirmed the arrest of Ephraim after investigations indicated that he was the last person seen with the late Matthew.

Sgt Madyavanhu also took the opportunity to urge people to respect the sanctity of life and learn to resolve disputes in an amicable manner.

He said police would not rest until anyone who committed a crime was arrested.

"People should not be jealousy of one another," he said. "They should always bear in mind that violence does not solve anything and that they should preserve the sanctity of life."

Sgt Madyavanhu urged people to engage each other in case of disputes.

"Would-be criminals should know that even if they commit a crime without any witnesses and feeling that it is a secret, the police will always do their job so that the law takes its course," he said.

According to Sgt Madyawanhu, Ephraim and Matthew left their homestead together for a nearby shopping centre were a local company was distributing tobacco inputs.

"The cousins went to Gudubu Shopping Centre to receive tobacco inputs and Matthew received one sachet of tobacco seed, while Ephraim did not get anything," he said.

"This did not go down well with Ephraim and at around 9pm, the two left the shopping centre for their homes, but Matthew was found dead the next morning."

Sgt Madyavanhu said Munzvei Nhemura and Chipo Marunganiswa stumbled upon Matthew's body around 200 metres from his homestead while on their way to fetch water.

"They informed Matthew's wife, Judith Tom, who later reported the matter to Mhangura Police Station," he said. "Police found an obscured default on the head and a deep cut on the left palm and on the throat.

"Through investigations, they recovered Matthew's sachet of tobacco from Ephraim's house, a blood-stained pair of blue jeans, white takkies, a maroon jacket and an Okapi knife."

Matthew's body was taken to Makonde Christian Hospital for a post-mortem.