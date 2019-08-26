Zimbabwe: Govt to Fund Junior Councils

26 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Masvingo

GOVERNMENT is working on modalities to come up with national operational budgets for junior councils to facilitate training programmes, a Cabinet minister has said.

Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo said Government took seriously the role played by junior councils.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Cde Jeniffer Mhlanga, at the National Junior Councils Assembly (NJCA) Conference held in Masvingo last week, Minister Moyo said Government would soon come up with operational budgets for junior councils across the country. He said the budgets would be instrumental in funding training programmes on lobbying for child-friendly policies in local authorities, information sharing on advocacy on the rights of children and how to groom them into future leaders in local governance.

"The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has lined up budget items for proposal to the State to release funds," he said.

"The programmes to be funded are aimed at creating a conducive environment for child-friendly policies in our local authorities.

"We encourage all local authorities across the country to support and participate in junior council activities. Local authorities should take note that children constitute the future of the country's local government leadership."

Minister Moyo said children in NJCA had since been sensitised on the importance of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

"As tomorrow's leaders in local government, we have educated youths in NJCA on the importance of TSP, which is the economic blueprint aimed at achieving an upper middle income status for the country by the year 2030," he said.

More From: The Herald

Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
