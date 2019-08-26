Zimbabwe: Call to End Tongaat Hulett Monopoly

26 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Nearly 1 000 indigenous sugar cane farmers in the Lowveld have called for an end to Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe's unrivalled monopoly in the local sugar value chain for them to also benefit from the multimillion-dollar industry.

Tongaat has maintained a firm stronghold on the local sugar industry, with the South Africa-headquartered firm running rings in cane growing, milling and marketing, which rakes in millions of dollars annually.

The firm owns cane fields that straddle over 30 000 hectares at Triangle and Hippo Valley Estates and also owns the country's only two sugar mills at the two estates in Chiredzi and Triangle.

The company charges new farmers 23 percent of their cane value as milling charge, a figure the farmers complain is way too high and enriches the Lowveld sugar producer.

Tongaat controls the marketing of sugar both on the local and international markets through the Zimbabwe Sugar Sales Board (ZSS).

Farmers now want increased representation on ZSS, arguing that the Tongaat-controlled board was operating surreptitiously.

Commercial Sugar Cane Farmers' Association of Zimbabwe (CSCFAZ) chair Cde Admore Hwarare said Government should intervene to break Tongaat monopoly.

Cde Hwarare said new farmers were being shortchanged because of Tongaat's monopoly of the entire sugar value chain.

"We are being shortchanged because of Tongaat's monopoly because the company does not only control sugar milling, but also the marketing of the product," he said.

"We need more representation as new farmers because we do not even know how much the company is making from our sugar.

"It does not make sense for Tongaat to control the marketing of our sugar which they charge us 23 percent to mill and then go on to sell for a price that is way far too high than what is paid to the farmer for a tonne of sugar.

"Right now a farmer is paid about $4 600 per tonne of sugar, but Tongaat sells the same tonne of sugar for about $7 600.

"Where is this difference of about $3 000 going to when it is not getting into the farmers' pockets?"

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Company
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.