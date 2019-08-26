Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League in Door-to-Door Campaign

26 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Mashumba

Zanu — PF's Harare Province Youth League yesterday rolled out a door-to-door campaign strategy in Glen View South constituency in an attempt to reclaim the seat that fell vacant following the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java of MDC-Alliance.

The door-to-door campaign, which seeks to garner support for Cde Offard Muchuwe in the forthcoming by-election, was unveiled in Wards 31 and 32 in the area.

More than 300 Zanu-PF youths participated in the exercise.

Zanu-PF National Youth Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chirau led the campaign.

He said the door-to-door campaigns enabled the party to have an appreciation of the challenges confronting Glen View South residents.

The challenges include water shortages and dilapidated road infrastructure.

Cde Muchuwe, with the help of the party, has so far drilled seven boreholes in the area, a move greatly welcomed by residents. He vowed to bring more development to the constituency if voted into office, so that the area can catch up with others.

Glen View South has lagged behind in terms of development in the last 20 years it has been in the hands of the MDC.

Residents have accused the opposition MDC-Alliance representatives of being good at only making false development promises.

Speaking during the launch of campaign strategy, Zanu-PF National Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, who was the guest of honour, said victory was certain in Glen View South.

"We are more than ready for the elections," he said. "The party is geared up to bag the seat in the province through such massive campaigns.

"All our structures are actively campaigning for the party. With door-to-door campaigns, victory is certain."

