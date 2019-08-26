South Africa: Western Cape MEC Accused of Electricity Theft Hits Back At 'Cabal of Stinkfluencers'

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ethan Van Diemen

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has hit back against the GOOD party and ANC after allegations of impropriety were levelled at him.

In a statement, Simmers labelled the parties a "little cabal of stinkfluencers arrogating informed opinion as thin as their Western Cape support".

He was responding to "resurrected" claims by GOOD secretary general and MPL Brett Herron that he was guilty of electricity theft while serving as a DA councillor in George.

News24 previously reported Herron had questioned Premier Alan Winde in light of alleged whistleblowers' evidence that Simmers was guilty of the alleged theft.

Herron, a former DA member, said: "DA members have confirmed that prima facie evidence of theft by MEC Simmers was discovered and brought to the attention of the DA's provincial leadership.

"Although the allegation that Simmers stole electricity was reported to the George police, the investigation appears to have ground to a halt after the DA George council amended the meter tampering policy to prevent officials from reporting electricity theft to the SAPS for investigation."

Simmers, in what can best be described as an inventive political rebuttal with the headline "Obloquy. I will not stand it", said: "In politics a good story always trumps facts. To be (G)ood at concocting a (G)ood story is always (G)ood for political points. And better even to divert voter attention away from dismal failure.

"The 'resurrection' of years-old allegations against me, killed long ago by the authorities woke to political expediency and immune to conspiracy and concocted complaints, is what a desperate and defeated GOOD and ANC vainly hope will ease the excruciating pain and downright embarrassment of recent election defeats when together they could only convince but one in three voters in the Western Cape of their 'solutions'.

"Did I say, 'GOOD and ANC'? Indeed. It's a little cabal of stinkfluencers arrogating informed opinion as thin as their Western Cape support," said Simmers.

"Our country is burning while the Western Cape delivers consistently on the up, GOOD and the ANC rise only to snap at the ankles of those who improve lives, and of me, who, with the magnificent and able support of my team, delivers housing opportunities to disadvantaged people; making real the dreams of people on waiting lists; providing dignity to even backyard dwellers.

"I am moving forward at speed. My detractors are stalled in the past," he said.

Simmers and Herron most recently clashed in the Western Cape provincial legislature.

Simmers refused to be drawn into answering a question from him about whether the province bought land for housing at an allegedly inflated price of R64.6m because another parcel of land already owned by the City of Cape Town and earmarked for housing would turn Table View into "Khayelitsha by the sea", News24 previously reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.