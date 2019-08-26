Sudan: School Girl Gang-Raped in South Darfur

25 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Manawashi — On Wednesday, unknown gunmen raped a basic school student near the Teiga camp for the displaced in Mershing, South Darfur.

A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that the 14-year-old and two other displaced girls were on their way from the farms they had been working on Wednesday afternoon to the Teiga camp near Manawashi, when they were incepted by three armed men.

"The two other girls managed to escape, but the gunmen, believed to be herders, seized our girl and repeatedly raped her," he said.

Passers-by found the victim bleeding and lying on the ground, and took her to the camp.

A week ago, Radio Dabanga reported the rape of two displaced sisters, aged 14 and 11, in North Darfur. Three herdsmen seized them at gunpoint, raped both, and kept them until the next morning.

According to reports that reached Radio Dabanga, at least 24 women and girls were raped in Darfur since the beginning of this year.

The UN secretary-general reported in April last year that sexual violence remains prevalent in the Darfur region, while the rate of displacement in 2017 was lower than in previous years.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

