Sudan: School Girl Gang-Raped in South Darfur

Manawashi — On Wednesday, unknown gunmen raped a basic school student near the Teiga camp for the displaced in Mershing, South Darfur.

A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that the 14-year-old and two other displaced girls were on their way from the farms they had been working on Wednesday afternoon to the Teiga camp near Manawashi, when they were incepted by three armed men.

"The two other girls managed to escape, but the gunmen, believed to be herders, seized our girl and repeatedly raped her," he said.

Passers-by found the victim bleeding and lying on the ground, and took her to the camp.

A week ago, Radio Dabanga reported the rape of two displaced sisters, aged 14 and 11, in North Darfur. Three herdsmen seized them at gunpoint, raped both, and kept them until the next morning.

According to reports that reached Radio Dabanga, at least 24 women and girls were raped in Darfur since the beginning of this year.

The UN secretary-general reported in April last year that sexual violence remains prevalent in the Darfur region, while the rate of displacement in 2017 was lower than in previous years.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.